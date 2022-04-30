Author Don Winslow on why he’s retiring from writing and turning his attention to activism

Crime novelist Don Winslow has authored more than 20 acclaimed international bestsellers, including “The Border,” “Savages” and “The Cartel.” His latest is “City on Fire," the first in a trilogy. It's a gritty gangster saga inspired by the mobsters of his Rhode Island home town and, Winslow says, by Homer’s “Iliad.” Geoff Bennett spoke with Winslow this week as he was traveling on his book tour.