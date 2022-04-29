New novel imagines how memories can be accessed and reviewed by ourselves and others

Jeffrey Brown
Jeffrey Brown
Anne Azzi Davenport
Anne Azzi Davenport
Alison Thoet
Alison Thoet
Leave your feedback
A new novel imagines a world in which our memories can be accessed and reviewed by ourselves and by others. Jeffrey Brown talks to Pulitzer-Prize winning author Jennifer Egan about her latest work of fiction as part of our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."
Jeffrey Brown is the chief correspondent for arts, culture and society at PBS NewsHour.
Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: