New novel imagines how memories can be accessed and reviewed by ourselves and others

Jeffrey Brown
By —

Jeffrey Brown

Anne Azzi Davenport
By —

Anne Azzi Davenport

Alison Thoet
By —

Alison Thoet

Audio

A new novel imagines a world in which our memories can be accessed and reviewed by ourselves and by others. Jeffrey Brown talks to Pulitzer-Prize winning author Jennifer Egan about her latest work of fiction as part of our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."

Listen to this Segment

Jeffrey Brown
By —

Jeffrey Brown

Jeffrey Brown is the chief correspondent for arts, culture and society at PBS NewsHour.

Anne Azzi Davenport
By —

Anne Azzi Davenport

Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.

@Annedavenport
Alison Thoet
By —

Alison Thoet

@alisonthoet

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: