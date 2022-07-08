Author Geraldine Brooks delves into an untold story of a racehorse and his caretaker

Geraldine Brooks:

This is a history that is only now getting a lot of attention from historians. And it really is a remarkable niche within the institution of slavery, because this was a class of men — and they were all men at that time — who had an expertise that was so highly valued, that it gave them a kind of a special status, but yet they're still in this brutalizing system where they don't have agency.

And they can be ripped away from their occupation. They can be sent to another thoroughbred owner. They can have their families torn apart. So it is replete with the tragedy inherent in this system.