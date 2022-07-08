Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Friday on the NewsHour, Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is fatally shot at a campaign event, rocking a nation that rarely experiences gun violence. Then, a strong jobs report staves off fears of a recession, even as concerns about rising prices linger. Plus, President Biden signs an executive order to ensure abortion access, but stops short of broader measures.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: