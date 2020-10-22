Author Larry Tye on parallels between Trump and Joseph McCarthy

Larry Tye:

So, he picked up on all the lessons of all the demagogues who came before, like Huey Long, long, like Father Charles Coughlin, and he became the archetype for all the ones who came after.

And what I think he did more brilliantly than anybody was understand the very legitimate fears that Americans had in the 1950s. At the moment that he was launching his crusade, we had just watched nationalist China turn into Red China. We had watched the atomic spies Julius and Ethel Rosenberg be captured, be tried and be sentenced to death.

And we were about to do something that nobody who's not an older listener will believe. We were about to teach our kids to do what they called duck and cover, which meant that all you had to do, if there was an atomic bomb that struck while you were in school, was put your hands over your head and duck under your desk, and you would be OK.

And that is how afraid we were. And instead of offering a solution for that fear, he offered an easy scapegoat, which was the communists that he said were behind every pillar in the State Department, in the White House, and everywhere we looked in our own government.