Author Sarah Broom on ‘The Yellow House’ and putting New Orleans East on the map

Sarah Broom:

That's true.

And it felt completely natural to me to not show up for 100 pages. I tried it the other way. I tried beginning the story with me, but something about that felt like it lacked context. And I really wanted to make this world that existed in context.

And I wanted to talk about my grandmother and how she made houses, how she was obsessed with making place, and how she passed that quality on to my mother, and how my mother passed it on to me, so that, ultimately, when this house is gone, what we feel is so much more intense, right, because it's not just a house, or — you really understand what made this place.

"My mother, Ivory Mae, bought the yellow house in 1961, when she was 19 years old. It was her first and only house. Within its walls, my mother made her world."

Well, I really wanted to think about what it means not just — so, not just for the person who doesn't know New Orleans or isn't from a place, but for the person who really knows a place, to get very up close to something and tell that story, but also think about and figure in what distance does, what it means, for instance, if the story of New Orleans becomes for someone only Katrina, and they only see that story or those images from 200 miles away, right, how that changes their relationship to a place.

So, I wanted to go very high up and present that view, but then also say, look what you're missing. You're missing this 19-year-old who bought this house. You're missing my brother Carl, who goes there every single daily after his job at NASA and tends to land.

And then also to think about the innate taboo for me of being the baby of 12 children telling this story. That felt painful to do. And it was something I had to reckon with the entire time I was writing: How dare I tell this story? It's not my story to tell. And I'm telling too much.