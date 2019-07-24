Awaiting decision from Rossello, Puerto Ricans are in an ‘anxious place’

Arelis Hernandez:

A giant understatement, in fact.

I'm in front of the governor's mansion right now. And you can hear the protesters down the street. They sound like the crowd has gotten much bigger.

But, basically, this all started around last night, as local media center reporting rumors that the governor's resignation was imminent. And so people have been in a frenzy since then, waiting for this announcement, whether through a video recording or through a press statement of some kind.

I talked to bunches of people today who are just, like, Puerto Rico is not sleeping right now. Everyone is sort of in this anxious place trying to understand what comes next.

So we heard 10:00 a.m., we heard noon that this recorded farewell message would be transmitted. But nothing came over.

Then we heard that the president of the House of Representatives here in Puerto Rico, Carlos Mendez Nunez, called an emergency meeting of the Progressive — New Progressive Party, which is the statehood party that Rossello belongs to.

And as a result of that particular meeting, people were speculating what was going on. He gave a press conference this afternoon at the capitol building, basically saying that the impeachment inquiry that he had sort of commissioned or a week ago or so had come back with a conclusion and recommendation that there were indeed grounds for impeachment within the evidence from these leaked chat messages.

So, since then, in that message, Mendez Nunez has also mentioned that he — he was ready to begin impeachment proceedings against Governor Ricardo Rossello, but that he wanted — essentially — he's essentially giving the governor a chance to resign first, so the country, as people call it here, or the island, wouldn't have to go through that process.

But it sounds like he has the votes to get the two-thirds majority that he would need to start a formal impeachment process.