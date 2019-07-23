News Wrap: Police and protesters clash in Puerto Rico

Amna Nawaz:

A changing of the guard at 10 Downing Street. Brexit hard-liner Boris Johnson has been chosen as the next prime minister of Britain. His fellow Conservative Party members overwhelmingly voted for him in a result announced today. Johnson has promised to deliver Britain's departure from the European Union with or without a deal by the end of October.

We will take a closer look at all of this later in the program.

In the day's other news: The head of the FBI declined to discuss the special counsel's Russia investigation on the eve of Robert Mueller's own testimony to Congress. Mueller is scheduled to appear tomorrow before two House committees.

Today, at a Senate hearing, FBI Director Christopher Wray did offer general praise of Mueller under questioning by Democrat Mazie Hirono of Hawaii.