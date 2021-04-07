Balancing in-person and virtual learning during the pandemic takes toll on teachers

Roughly 80 percent of K-12 teachers and staff in the U.S. are now at least partially vaccinated. But educators in many districts are still expected to teach students both in-person and online, and stress remains high for some. Jeffrey Brown reports.
