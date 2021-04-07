What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Balancing in-person and virtual learning during the pandemic takes toll on teachers

Jeffrey Brown

Courtney Norris

Roughly 80 percent of K-12 teachers and staff in the U.S. are now at least partially vaccinated. But educators in many districts are still expected to teach students both in-person and online, and stress remains high for some. Jeffrey Brown reports.

Jeffrey Brown

Jeffrey Brown is the chief correspondent for arts, culture and society at PBS NewsHour.

Courtney Norris

Courtney Norris is a national affairs producer for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris

