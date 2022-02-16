Balancing risk and safety as states ease mask mandates

John Yang:

Judy, this afternoon, Virginia's governor signed into law a measure requiring public schools to make masks optional starting next month.

It's the latest state to ease indoor mask policies. And with the CDC reevaluating its guidance, some are asking whether COVID precautions are being rolled back too soon.

To address that and more, we are joined again by Katelyn Jetelina. She is an epidemiologist at the University of Texas Health Science Center's School of Public Health in Dallas. And she writes the Your Local Epidemiologist newsletter.

Katelyn, thank you so much for being with us again.

This goes right to our first question. This issue of mask policies goes right to our first question from a viewer.

Nancy Eichelberger from Plainfield, Illinois asks, quite simply: "Why is unmasking safe now when transmission is still high?"

Katelyn Jetelina, University of Texas Health Science Center: Oh, this is such a good question.

And the truth is, this landscape is changing throughout this pandemic. More and more people are getting vaccinated. And vaccines are the best tool we have right now. But they aren't perfect. And so I would actually agree with Nancy that I think that transmission in the community is really high right now.

In some places, it's higher than the Delta wave still, and we really need to slow down and wait until transmission is controllable in a community before we take off our masks.