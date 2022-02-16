Wednesday on the NewsHour, Ukrainians celebrate a day of national unity as the threat of Russian invasion remains. Then, several members of the San Francisco Board of Education are ousted in what opponents decry as misplaced priorities during the pandemic. Also, many Black students find their voices are constricted amid a wave of regulations limiting how race is taught in public schools.
Ukrainians celebrate national unity and prepare for war as Russian threat lingers3 min
Sen. James Risch on Moscow’s claims of de-escalation and looming sanctions over Ukraine7 min
News Wrap: Ottawa police move to end siege by truckers protesting COVID restrictions5 min
San Francisco voters oust school board members over handling of COVID protocols6 min
How the political debate on teaching race in schools is impacting students and educators9 min
New details on 2016 Russia probe prompt flawed allegations of espionage8 min
Balancing risk and safety as states ease mask mandates7 min
Challenging a romanticized view of the WWII era: ‘The myth always seems to win out’7 min