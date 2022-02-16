February 16, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, Ukrainians celebrate a day of national unity as the threat of Russian invasion remains. Then, several members of the San Francisco Board of Education are ousted in what opponents decry as misplaced priorities during the pandemic. Also, many Black students find their voices are constricted amid a wave of regulations limiting how race is taught in public schools.

