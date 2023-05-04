Ballerina uses her art to express solidarity with those fighting for rights in Iran

Since anti-government protests erupted in Iran last year, people around the world have taken to social media to show their support. That includes an Iranian American ballerina who is tapping into her heritage and her art to express solidarity with those pushing for more rights. Julia Griffin reports.

