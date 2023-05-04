Ballerina uses her art to express solidarity with those fighting for rights in Iran

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Julia Griffin
Julia Griffin
Leave your feedback
Since anti-government protests erupted in Iran last year, people around the world have taken to social media to show their support. That includes an Iranian American ballerina who is tapping into her heritage and her art to express solidarity with those pushing for more rights. Julia Griffin reports.
Julia Griffin is senior coordinator of digital video at PBS NewsHour where she oversees the daily production of video content for the organization’s website and social media platforms.
Support Provided By:
Learn more