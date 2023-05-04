May 4, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour, a jury convicts members of the far-right Proud Boys of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. New revelations raise complex ethical questions about the Supreme Court. Plus, privacy advocates warn of the risks spyware poses to journalists, activists and government officials, despite a push by the Biden White House to limit its use.

