Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Thursday on the NewsHour, a jury convicts members of the far-right Proud Boys of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. New revelations raise complex ethical questions about the Supreme Court. Plus, privacy advocates warn of the risks spyware poses to journalists, activists and government officials, despite a push by the Biden White House to limit its use.
Support Provided By:
Learn more