Barbara Walters’ history-making career in television news

John Yang

Broadcast journalist Barbara Walters died Friday night at her home in New York. She was 93. Walters was a trailblazer for women in television news and played an influential role in shaping the field into what it is today. We look back at her iconic decades-long career as a writer, producer, interviewer and anchor.

