Barbara Walters’ history-making career in television news

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
John Yang
John Yang
Lorna Baldwin
Lorna Baldwin
Alexis Cox
Alexis Cox
Maea Lenei Buhre
Maea Lenei Buhre
Leave your feedback
Broadcast journalist Barbara Walters died Friday night at her home in New York. She was 93. Walters was a trailblazer for women in television news and played an influential role in shaping the field into what it is today. We look back at her iconic decades-long career as a writer, producer, interviewer and anchor.
Watch the Full Episode
John Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Lorna Baldwin is an Emmy and Peabody award winning producer at the PBS NewsHour. In her two decades at the NewsHour, Baldwin has crisscrossed the US reporting on issues ranging from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan to tsunami preparedness in the Pacific Northwest to the politics of poverty on the campaign trail in North Carolina. Farther afield, Baldwin reported on the problem of sea turtle nest poaching in Costa Rica, the distinctive architecture of Rotterdam, the Netherlands and world renowned landscape artist, Piet Oudolf.
Maea Lenei Buhre is a general assignment producer for the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.