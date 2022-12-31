Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we look at the lives of two significant figures who died in the final days of the year: Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, whose controversial reign ended with his resignation, and trailblazing journalist Barbara Walters, whose interviews and legacy made her a cultural icon. Plus, we look back at the highs and lows of the rollercoaster that was 2022.
