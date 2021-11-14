Barely a cloud in the sky and Portland, Maine is flooding

Hari Sreenivasan:

As sea ice melts and global oceans warm, sea levels are rising, presenting grave threats to small, low-lying island nations and to coastal areas here in the U.S. One example is in the Gulf of Maine: the ocean waters that stretch from Massachusetts to Nova Scotia.

It is one of the fastest-warming bodies of saltwater on earth.

Here in Portland, the gulf of Maine sea levels are expected to rise between 10 and 17 inches by the year 2030 compared to levels in 2000. NewsHour Weekend's Christopher Booker explored what that means for this coastal city of Portland, and new efforts to study and adapt to the changing climate. This story is part of our ongoing series, 'Peril and Promise: the Challenge of Climate Change.'