Barrasso: Senate GOP can ‘absolutely’ remain impartial while coordinating with White House

Lisa Desjardins:

Republicans and Democrats in the Senate have been arguing over whether or not their impeachment trial will include testimony from new witnesses.

To help us understand how they're preparing for the trial, we will hear from senators from both Republican and Democratic leadership roles.

First, I'm joined by Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso of Wyoming.

Senator, thank you for joining us here on "NewsHour."

Can you take us inside Republican leadership? All of you will take an oath to be impartial. At the same time, you are coordinating with the White House.

Can you explain how you balance those two things? Can you be impartial if you're coordinating with the White House?