With the House walking over its impeachment work to the Senate, what happens next?

Lisa Desjardins:

With the new phase of impeachment comes the newly announced team of House managers. The group of seven, nearly half the size of that appointed in the 1999 Clinton impeachment trial, includes Democrats Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler, the two chairmen who led the impeachment hearings.

It's also made up of two former lawyers, a former police chief, and a former judge, as well as Representative Zoe Lofgren, who was in Congress for both the Clinton and Nixon impeachments.

Those managers have some new evidence today, with the release of documents last night obtained from Lev Parnas. He's an indicted associate of Mr. Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Those include his handwritten note about the Ukrainian president, saying, "Get Zelensky to announce that the Biden case will be investigated," also a letter displaying Giuliani's first outreach to the newly elected president, stating Giuliani was working — quote — "with Trump's knowledge and consent."

And a copy of text messages between Parnas and Ukraine's top prosecutor, which appear to show they were tracking the whereabouts of former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. She was later recalled by President Trump.

Democrats say that's the kind of information that the delay in starting the trial has brought.