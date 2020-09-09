Barr’s ‘shocking’ request for DOJ to defend Trump in defamation lawsuit

William Brangham:

But Carroll says the president's words harmed her reputation and career, and so she sued for defamation.

Carroll's lawyer called last night's filing by the DOJ — quote — "shocking."

Today, Attorney General Barr argued the law entitles elected officials to a federal defense when they make public comments, even if the comments concern their personal life.

This isn't the first time the attorney general has inserted himself into a politically fraught investigation connected to the president. Barr overruled prosecutors and tried to reduce the prison sentence of Trump ally Roger Stone, who was convicted of lying to congressional investigators.

President Trump later commuted Stone's sentence.

And, this year, the DOJ also moved to dismiss its own case against former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

For a closer look all of this, I'm joined by David Laufman. He held senior roles at the U.S. Justice Department during the George W. Bush and Obama administrations. He's now an attorney in private practice.

David Laufman, very good to have you here.

Could you just help us understand, how unprecedented is this move that we saw from Attorney General Barr last night?