Bataclan attack survivors and victims’ loved ones on resulting hate, compassion

Judy Woodruff:

A sad anniversary will be marked in France on Saturday. It will be six years since gunmen of the Islamic State attacked several venues in Paris and killed 130 people, 90 of whom were murdered at the Bataclan music hall.

The trial of the perpetrators is under way in Paris, and up to 1, 800 people are due to give evidence over the course of the next few months.

Special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports on the struggle for many to have their testimonies show that love is triumphing over hatred.