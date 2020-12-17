Battered by COVID-19, but skeptical of vaccinations

Judy Woodruff:

The Trump administration said today that it expects to ship six million doses of that new COVID vaccine from Moderna to more than 3,200 locations next week.

But with new cases at high levels and states reporting they may not get as much of the other vaccine from Pfizer as expected next week, there are real concerns.

Miles O'Brien reports that there are questions of public trust around vaccines, especially in communities of color.

It's part of our series on the Leading Edge of science.