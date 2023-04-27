Battle between Disney and DeSantis now playing out in court

Geoff Bennett:

The battle between the Walt Disney Company and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has eclipsed politics and is now playing out in the courts.

Yesterday, Disney filed suit in federal court, arguing it's the victim of a — quote — "targeted campaign of government retaliation." Disney accuses the governor and his allies overseeing the company's special taxing district of violating the company's constitutional rights. Disney says it's a victim of targeted retaliation as punishment for speaking out against DeSantis' policies. The governor says it's about accountability.

Ron DeSantis, a likely 2024 presidential candidate, responded to the suit today while on a trip in Israel.