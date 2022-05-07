Battle for eastern Ukraine hits stalemate as last civilians evacuate Mariupol steel plant

Nick Schifrin
Ali Rogin
Ukraine’s President Zelenkskyy announced Saturday that all women, children and elderly had been evacuated from that steel mill in the besieged city of Mariupol. But the country is bracing for stepped-up Russian attacks, as Russia prepares to celebrate the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany. Nick Schifrin reports from Kharkiv.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
Ali Rogin is a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
