News Wrap: Havana hotel blast kills dozens in Cuba

In our news wrap Saturday, rescue efforts continue in Cuba after a powerful gas explosion at a hotel in Havana killed at least 26 people and injured dozens more. Also, the Taliban have ordered all women in Afghanistan to cover their faces in public except for their eyes, and the CDC is investigating more than 100 unusual hepatitis cases in children.

