Battle for power in Sudan reignites conflict in Darfur

Stephanie Sy
Zeba Warsi
Intense fighting rages on between Sudan’s armed forces and the rebel forces. Hundreds of civilians have been killed during two months of combat, nearly two million people have fled their homes and hundreds of thousands have escaped to neighboring countries. Now, nearly half of Sudan’s remaining population is in dire humanitarian need. Stephanie Sy reports.
Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
Zeba Warsi is Foreign affairs producer, based in Washington DC. She's a Columbia Journalism School graduate with an M.A. in Political journalism. Prior to the NewsHour, she was based in New Delhi for seven years, covering politics, extremism, sexual violence, social movements and human rights as a special correspondent with CNN's India affiliate CNN-News18.
