In remote Sudan, the Darfur war remains present

Michael Hill:

Fifteen years ago, the genocide in Sudan's Darfur region received widespread media coverage, both in the United States and around the world.

Today, the conflict there is largely forgotten. Sudan's former leader, Omar al Bashir, who was accused of orchestrating the genocide, is now behind bars, but the situation on the ground remains unchanged for millions of Darfur's victims.

Traveling by car, by donkey, and on foot, PBS NewsHour Special Correspondent Benedict Moran and video journalist Jorgen Samso visited a rebel stronghold in Darfur's remote Jebel Marra mountains. There, they found rebels unwilling to put down their guns, and isolated communities for whom the war has never ended.