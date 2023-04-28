Battles over reproductive, transgender rights fought in state legislatures

States with Republican-led legislatures have become ground zero for the political battles over reproductive rights and transgender care. Along with bills to ban or restrict abortions, The Washington Post reports that more than 400 anti-trans bills have been filed in the first four months of this year. Geoff Bennett discussed the latest with NewsHour Communities Correspondent Gabrielle Hayes.

