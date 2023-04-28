Battles over reproductive, transgender rights fought in state legislatures

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Geoff Bennett
Gabrielle Hays
Matt Loffman
Karina Cuevas
States with Republican-led legislatures have become ground zero for the political battles over reproductive rights and transgender care. Along with bills to ban or restrict abortions, The Washington Post reports that more than 400 anti-trans bills have been filed in the first four months of this year. Geoff Bennett discussed the latest with NewsHour Communities Correspondent Gabrielle Hayes.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Gabrielle Hays is a Communities Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour out of St. Louis.
Matt Loffman is the PBS NewsHour's Deputy Senior Politics Producer
