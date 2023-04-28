April 28, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, Russia bombards cities across Ukraine, killing numerous civilians as Ukrainian forces prepare for a major counteroffensive. Federal regulators blame management and oversight failures for the bank collapses that are still rippling through the economy. Plus, Los Angeles struggles to provide housing for the tens of thousands of homeless people, including veterans, in the city.

