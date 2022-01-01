Benton Harbor, Michigan, volunteers step up to deliver bottled water amid crisis

Michael Hill:

Finally, tonight: We have the story of volunteers making a difference in a small city in Michigan that's facing a crisis that began in 2018, when reports of lead exposure from water pipes surfaced.

Replacing the pipes in Benton Harbor, Michigan, is an ongoing project and residents are still being told not to drink water from their taps. The Environmental Protection Agency says there is no safe level of lead in drinking water because the toxic metal quote "Can be harmful to human health even at low exposure levels."

The government is providing free bottled water, but getting thousands of bottles into homes every day is not easy – and now volunteers are stepping up to meet the need.

Donnel Kyle is on a mission.