Biden’s pick to lead the CDC: ‘We have a lot of hard work in front of us’

Rochelle Walensky:

Good evening, Amna. It is a pleasure to be here with you.

I think we — we heard about this case back in the U.K. We knew about on September 20. We saw that this new variant was leading to many, many more cases in the U.K.

Over the last several days and week, we have seen that this variant has been in at least 14 other countries, including Canada. And, today, we have definitive data that demonstrates that we have it here in the United States, although many of us really suspected it was here during this entire period of time.

I think it tells us several things. One is, we need to bolster our surveillance. So, if other countries were finding it before us, it tells me that we needed to do a better job both with testing, as well as surveillance, genomic surveillance, to make sure that we're not detecting these strains later than everybody else.

But from a public health standpoint, I want to convey a couple of things. One is, we do believe, based on the data from the U.K., that this strain is likely more transmissible, somewhere between 56 and 70 percent more transmissible. And it binds tightly to the receptor in the host. So, that is an important piece of information. Has it led to increased outbreaks in the U.K., perhaps even here? We don't quite know that yet.

But the important thing, I think, everybody really needs to understand is, there's no demonstration that the measures that we're using to protect ourselves from the initial strain without this mutation, the masking, the social distancing, all of those measures should work with this strain as well.

So, all those measures that we have been talking about to put in place to protect yourself should actually help with this strain, regardless of whether we have the U.K. strain or not.