Beyond The Canvas Episode 1: Making the Music

Making it as a musician takes talent, ambition, grit and a good bit of luck. In the first episode of Beyond the CANVAS, we sit down with icons Bruce Springsteen, Reba McEntire, Yo-Yo Ma and others to talk about some of their most vulnerable moments.

