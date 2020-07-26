Making it as a musician takes talent, ambition, grit and a good bit of luck. In the first episode of Beyond the CANVAS, we sit down with icons Bruce Springsteen, Reba McEntire, Yo-Yo Ma and others to talk about some of their most vulnerable moments.
Beyond The Canvas Episode 1: Making the Music
Support Provided By: Learn more
More Ways to Watch
Educate your inbox
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Trending Now
-
Watch Jul 24 Shields and Brooks on Democrats’ Senate momentum, John Lewis’ legacy
-
Read Mar 19 The essential coronavirus FAQ
-
Read Jul 20 Constitutional law experts see federal officers’ actions in Portland as a ‘red flag’
-
Read Jul 25 Women reflect on sexist slur that often goes unpunished
-
Watch Jul 25 How structural racism is magnifying the public health crisis
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.