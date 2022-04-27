Biden administration defends border policies as the battle over Title 42 heats up

Lisa Desjardins:

Let's go through where we are in the Capitol, because this is very important.

All of these things are intersecting, as often happens in the Capitol. Let's talk about COVID money. There has been a bipartisan framework, Senator Mitt Romney among those working out with Senator Schumer, for a $10 billion COVID deal in the Senate. That really does seem to have enough support to potentially pass.

However, Amna, Republicans, led by Mitch McConnell, their leader in the Senate, have said, we will not vote on that COVID deal until we get a vote on Title 42, some kind of measure to keep it in place. They want that vote.

Why wouldn't Schumer agree to that vote? Well, it's because it probably would pass. There probably are 10 Democrats, as you saw those faces earlier, who would vote with Republicans to keep Title 42 in place. That would be an embarrassment, to say the least, for the Biden administration, who wants to kind of control this narrative.

But it is a very confusing time here, because when you talk to — these are some allies of the — strong allies of the Biden administration, like former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine. I was talking to him yesterday. And he was very clear. He said, we're simply confused. We don't understand the messages from the Biden administration. We don't understand what their plan is exactly.

And I think, until there's that clear communication, there will be a problem. Other thing I want to say, this is a big picture problem for Congress in general. Underneath all of this is a broken immigration system. Everyone admits it. And Congress really needs to be discussing that, figuring out a plan.

Are they doing that? No. And that has to deal with our broken politics as well. But it's a time for that discussion. Hopefully, we will see some. I don't know if we will.