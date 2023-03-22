The video for this story is not available, but you can still read the transcript below.
Abernathy is prepared for surgery to receive donated kidney as part of a five-way organ transplant swap in New York

Biden administration proposes overhaul of organ transplant system

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Audio

The Biden administration announced plans to overhaul the network that has run the nation’s organ transplant system for nearly four decades. The United Network for Organ Sharing has faced criticism for inadequately managing the process. The proposal would open up bidding for other organizations to take over the network to shorten wait times. Amna Nawaz discussed the latest with Dr. Jayme Locke.

Listen to this Segment

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch