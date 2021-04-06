Biden administration speeds up vaccination timeline, infrastructure plan may follow suit

Lisa Desjardins:

That's right.

This is news from perhaps the most important person in the Senate these days, the Senate parliamentarian, who has told Democrats that, in fact, there is an open door to a way around the filibuster, to using this door more often.

Let's just remind people, this is called budget reconciliation. And what that means is, it's a process triggered by the budget resolution, in which you need just 50 Senate votes, not 60, in order to pass legislation.

Now, it's generally been limited to just one time per each budget year, because it is connected to the budget. But Democrats had an idea. What if we can amend a budget, and then can we use budget reconciliation for that amended budget, so multiple bites of that apple each year?

And I am told by sources familiar that — in fact, the Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, announced that the Senate parliamentarian told him, yes, that, in fact, amending the budget process is just as good, and they can try to use reconciliation again.

So, what does all this mean for legislation and for Democrats? What can they do? I want to spell this out, looking at a graphic. Before this, Democrats were thinking of having one reconciliation bill this fiscal year, 2021, and another in 2022.

So, for this year, they had slotted in and already passed, as we know, the COVID relief bill, the American Rescue Plan. And the thinking right now is then that the infrastructure and climate change bill could be the one that they would use reconciliation, the 50-vote margin, for with the next budget year that starts in October.

Now, what this really means is, they get two more chances — look at this — two more reconciliation bills that would only need a 50-vote margin in the Senate. Of course, Democrats have 50 votes. They have not decided if they will use reconciliation for any other issues, but there is a lot on the table. All of it, however, has to meet other limitations.

It has to have a budgetary effect, but this is a very big deal for Democrats limited by the filibuster, a possible way around it.