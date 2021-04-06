What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

April 6, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, the president moves up an already ambitious vaccine timetable as a Senate rule change could greenlight his infrastructure plan. Georgia's controversial new voting law faces corporate backlash. Race may have been a factor in former NFL players' settlements. And, brutal attacks and killings by Islamist militants displace thousands, causing widespread terror in Mozambique.

