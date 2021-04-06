Tuesday on the NewsHour, the president moves up an already ambitious vaccine timetable as a Senate rule change could greenlight his infrastructure plan. Georgia's controversial new voting law faces corporate backlash. Race may have been a factor in former NFL players' settlements. And, brutal attacks and killings by Islamist militants displace thousands, causing widespread terror in Mozambique.
Segments From This Episode
Biden administration speeds up vaccination timeline, infrastructure plan may follow suit8 min
News Wrap: Navy medic shot dead after critically injuring two sailors in Maryland shooting5 min
Black corporate leaders condemn Georgia voting law for ‘disproportionate’ access to ballot10 min
Orphaned and traumatized: Mozambican families fleeing ISIS struggle to rebuild their lives8 min
NFL’s ‘race norming’ practice may deny Black players equal compensation for injuries7 min
How resilience through COVID, sexism helped Stanford women’s team win NCAA championship6 min
‘Performing one another:’ Theater tools help these students accept different perspectives8 min
