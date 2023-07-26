Biden adviser discusses plan to pressure insurers to cover mental health care

William Brangham:

President Biden has been hitting the road to sell his economic record, emphasizing pocketbook and consumer issues, including a new rule this week to crack down on insurers for inadequate coverage of mental health care.

But his agenda also faces some headwinds. The Federal Reserve's decision to hike interest rates again today is a sign that the battle against inflation is not over. And, yesterday, a federal judge blocked a key part of the president's immigration policy.

To talk about all of this, we are joined by Neera Tanden. She is the president's domestic policy adviser.

Neera Tanden, thank you for being back on the "NewsHour."

First to immigration. Yesterday, this judge ruled that a key part of President Biden's asylum policy was unlawful. And this came after complaints that you well know that the policy was cruel and was a warmed-over version of the Trump policy.

How much does this ruling constrain your ability to deal with the border?