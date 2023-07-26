Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Wednesday on the NewsHour, Hunter Biden's plea deal unravels over concerns about whether future charges can be brought against the president's son. The Federal Reserve stays the course on another planned interest rate hike despite lower inflation. Plus, displaced Syrians are put at risk after a Russian veto at the United Nations halts aid to rebel-held areas.
Support Provided By:
Learn more