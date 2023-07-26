July 26, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour, Hunter Biden's plea deal unravels over concerns about whether future charges can be brought against the president's son. The Federal Reserve stays the course on another planned interest rate hike despite lower inflation. Plus, displaced Syrians are put at risk after a Russian veto at the United Nations halts aid to rebel-held areas.

