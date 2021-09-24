Biden again urges Congress to pass infrastructure, reconciliation bills amid stalemate

Amna Nawaz:

So here's where we are today. You have got the leader of the House Congressional — the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Pramila Jayapal, basically doubling down and saying, we are not going to leave behind the things that we fought so hard for, child care and education and climate and so on, the human infrastructure bill.

And she had some tough words for those moderate centrists, for Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, saying, you drafted the infrastructure bill without input from us. We have drafted the reconciliation bill. You now need to come along.

Now, Senator Manchin has said this week that President Biden asked him for a number. He said, tell me what you would support. What would it take to get your support on this bill? Please just continue to work on this. That's where we could see some agreement, if they can come to some kind of compromise on the number.

But the House, meanwhile, it's going to continue to work through the weekend. Speaker Pelosi's office today told us the Budget Committee is going to continue to mark up that reconciliation bill tomorrow. It then goes to the Rules Committee. A source in her office says they are very much moving forward.

But in her latest letter to her Democratic colleagues, she did have some careful language. She said: "As negotiations continue, there may be changes," so maybe bracing some members of her caucus that some of the details or the contours of the bill could change.

It does end with a plan, though. Speaker Pelosi announced she does plan to move forward next week with two bills, both infrastructure and reconciliation. And we should say she pledged to bring the infrastructure bill to a vote on Monday, when, by the way, Judy, the Senate is also likely voting on continuing government funding and raising the debt ceiling.

So, just all of the things happening on Monday.