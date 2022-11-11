Biden announces new effort to cut emissions as low-income nations demand more aid

William Brangham:

But developing nations want the world to focus on a different picture, a picture of devastation happening here and now, like tropical cyclones in Bangladesh, sending already rising sea levels rushing into communities, an ongoing deluge that could force tens of millions of people to move, or this in Pakistan earlier this year, a long deadly heat wave and drought that left farmers desperate for water.

But then, in a brutal turn, came a catastrophic monsoon season, where rains flooded roughly a third of the country and killed at least 1,700 people. Roads and bridges were lost, farms submerged, over two million homes gone, the price tag estimated at $30 billion.

These countries and many others say they did little to cause the pollution that's exacerbating these disasters and they are owed some compensation for this destruction. At this year's COP 27 conference, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres echoed this plea for what's called loss and damage.