Friday on the NewsHour, the vote counting continues for critical House and Senate races that will decide control of Congress. President Biden announces new efforts to cut emissions as vulnerable, low-income nations demand more aid. Plus, David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart weigh in on the red wave that failed to materialize and what it means for former President Trump's role in the GOP.
