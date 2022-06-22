June 22, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour, President Biden asks Congress to suspend the federal gas tax temporarily as rising prices pinch Americans nationwide. Senators announce a bipartisan deal on firearm safety legislation in the wake of numerous mass shootings across the country. Plus, the International Criminal Court's top prosecutor investigates atrocities committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

