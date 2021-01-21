Biden begins his presidency with a flurry of executive orders

Yamiche Alcindor:

The chief thing that I have heard today, talking to Biden officials about their COVID-19 response is, they inherited a mess.

I'm told that they're not starting from scratch, but they are very close to it. They say, yes, it's true 16 million people have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 pandemic and — the COVID-19 vaccine, but I just talked to a number of officials who told me that the vaccine plan for the Trump administration was essentially dumping it into states and letting the states deal with distribution.

They say that can't be the way that this is done. Instead, they're going to be working with pharmacies, community centers, a number of other ways to try to get vaccines into people's arms as much — as quickly as possible.

They also told me that the Trump administration, in some way, they had some plans that they're going to build on. So, they weren't at all saying that the Trump administration was completely all bad. But what they really said was that this was a federal response that really didn't have all the tools and resources necessary to fully respond to the vaccine and — fully response to the virus, rather.

They also said that testing, which, of course, has been something that we have been struggling with, is still something that they need to deal with in this country.