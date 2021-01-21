New White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Biden’s first 100 days

Jen Psaki:

Well, Judy, the package was designed — it is a large package. Nobody is denying that, certainly not the president.

But it was designed with the advice of economists and the advice of health experts on what was required for this moment in the crisis the country is facing. As you noted, it's the pandemic. It's also the economic crisis.

And about half of the package is for unemployment insurance. There's money in there for vaccine distribution, for reopening schools. And the tricky question here is, what exactly do you want to cut? Because nobody wants to be having a conversation in May or June about why schools aren't reopening, as an example.

So — but he's doing what — how he thinks the process should work, and, frankly, how it hasn't worked in some time, which is, the president of the United States lays out his proposal, lays out the parameters of what he thinks should happen, based on the advice of policy experts.

Then he has a discussion with Congress. They have a discussion with each other. And rarely does the sausage look exactly like it does coming out of the machine as is it did going in.

And he's certainly prepared for that. But we're at the early stage. And we will continue to have those conversations in the days ahead.