Biden bolsters the Affordable Care Act, rescinds restrictions on reproductive rights

Yamiche Alcindor:

During his term, Trump repeatedly took steps to try to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, and there's a case pending in the U.S. Supreme Court that could lead to its demise.

Meanwhile, President Biden has also ordered action to roll back other Trump policies, including work requirements in some states, as a condition for low-income people to enroll in Medicaid.

And the president moved to reverse two policies on abortion. He rescinded the so-called global gag rule that bars U.S. funding for health groups abroad that offer abortion counseling. And he directed steps toward restoring federal funding for Planned Parenthood and other groups making abortion referrals in the U.S.

At the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue, two of the new president's Cabinet nominees made pitches for new economic stimulus.

There was Ohio Congresswoman Marcia Fudge, nominated for secretary of housing and urban development. She told her Senate confirmation hearing that full recovery requires greatly expanded housing aid.