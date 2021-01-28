What impact will Biden’s executive orders have on health care?

Paige Winfield Cunningham:

Right.

Well, as you say, they opened healthcare.gov. There are more than a dozen states that also run their own marketplaces, instead of using the federal Web site. And most of those states announced that they are going to be opening their enrollment for that time period, limited time period, going up to May 15.

And that's coming — those announcements have come from California, Minnesota, many of the large states that run their own marketplaces. So, really, this decision is going to apply to the vast majority of people in the United States.

And what's interesting about this is, the pandemic is the reason that the president is citing for doing this, but I actually think the bigger impact is going to be around the timing of this.

For years, tax experts have actually said you could maximize enrollment in health coverage if you aligned tax filing season with ACA enrollment. And that's because a lot of lower-income people who might be eligible for subsidies, but have trouble affording premiums, if you align that when they're filing their taxes and getting tax refunds back, that could actually help incentivize them to enroll in coverage at the same time.

I have talked to analysts who are estimating that this could result in potentially tens or hundreds thousands more people enrolling in health coverage over this three-month period.