Biden cancels student debt for millions of Americans

Laura Barrón-López:

So the White House came out prepared for those arguments. And, essentially, what they're saying is that the loan repayments starting next year happening at the same time as there's targeted debt relief, they argue it's going to offset.

They also say that the economists that they're talking to, be it at analyst firms like Moody's, that it will be neutral or de-inflationary. Now, of course, there are a number of economists, even Democratic ones, that don't agree with that.

The Committee for the Responsible Federal Budget actually estimated that it would cost some $400 to $600 billion. And so I spoke to Jason Furman, an economist and Democrat who worked for the former President Obama, and he was not happy with this announcement today.

Jason Furman, Former Chair, White House Council of Economic Advisers: I think this is a terrible policy for the point in time we're in as a country. It's nearly half-a-trillion dollars of gasoline being thrown on what is already an inflationary fire that we're dealing with.

The economy cannot absorb this money without generating more inflation, without generating bills that will have to be paid in the future as well. So you're helping one group in the country and hurting a lot of other people in the process.