Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Wednesday on the NewsHour, President Biden cancels up to $10,000 in student debt for millions of Americans. Then, Democrats triumph in a special congressional election in New York and choose a former Republican to challenge Florida Gov. Ron Desantis in the midterms. Plus, Afghans who fled their homes during the U.S. withdrawal reflect on the last 12 months since the Taliban takeover.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: