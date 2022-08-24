August 24, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, President Biden cancels up to $10,000 in student debt for millions of Americans. Then, Democrats triumph in a special congressional election in New York and choose a former Republican to challenge Florida Gov. Ron Desantis in the midterms. Plus, Afghans who fled their homes during the U.S. withdrawal reflect on the last 12 months since the Taliban takeover.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: