Biden confronts the climate crisis with a new spate of executive orders

Gina McCarthy:

Well, the whole goal of this is not to leave any community behind in moving forward on clean energy.

But it's also to recognize that we're not going to leave any workers behind. And so, if you look at this closely, Judy, this — all this is about is whether or not we should pause and look at new leasing, when we know there are acres and acres of leases that are not being used now, and we have to take a balance.

This is public lands only. It's our lands that need to be protected for their full value, including the natural resources that we need and the biodiversity that keeps our global world moving forward. So, this is not stopping permitting. It's not stopping fracking. This is a very select challenge for us to step back and just say, how are we going to grow?

And in the meantime, there's plenty of oil, and there's plenty of natural gas, so that we're assuring the governors and the senators and the representatives from these areas that we're not going to run out of anything. This is about just taking a pause to review the whole thing and make sure it makes sense from everybody's perspective.

And, if you look at this, Judy, this executive order actually looks at creating a task force to revitalize those energy communities that are worried about being left behind and those that are dependent on fossil fuel utilities for their jobs. We have to take care of them.

It's not about making the choices they're suggesting. We can have thousands of new good-paying union jobs. And we can find opportunities, like in capping those old abandoned oil and gas wells or those coal mines that are spewing methane that is creating climate changes, and instead put those workers in those areas that may otherwise not have a job and give them a good-paying job.

This is not a zero sum game.