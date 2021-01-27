Climate adviser Gina McCarthy on what President Biden wants to accomplish

Patrick Payton:

But, really, we're kind of used to this.

Over the last 12 to 16 years, we have watched executive orders be traded back and forth. And — but here in the Permian Basin, well over 200,000 people are going to get up tomorrow and they're going to work in the oil and gas industry, as well as the wind and solar industry, because, out here, we realize that it's really going to be all of the above as we move forward into the 21st century.

So, while China will burn more coal today than the rest of the civilized world, we out here know what it takes to build a robust energy economy, what it's going to take to create those jobs. We're already doing that in the wind and solar environment.

We also know that, for us to have the power grid we're going to have for you to plug in your electric vehicle and get it charged, it's going to take the oil and gas industry.

So, in listening to Ms. McCarthy, I'm hoping that they really do mean we are going to have a long, inclusive conversation in this and stop demonizing the oil and gas industry, who is going to have to be the backbone of building towards an energy future.

So, we will see. I'm skeptical on all sides, just because we have seen this executive order thing happen through the Obama administration, through the Trump administration, and now through the Biden administration, but we still see no legislative work forward.

And I think part of that is because legislators know it's going to require an all-in effort, and not a demonization effort of either side. So, we will see if we can move forward with a wholehearted discussion covering all the issues, and no longer demonizing the industry that makes it possible for you to carry your Nalgene bottle and wear your Patagonia clothes while, at the same time, you can drive your electric vehicle.