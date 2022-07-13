Biden embarks on his first visit to Israel since taking office

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Nick Schifrin
President Biden arrived in Israel Wednesday, the beginning of a four-day Middle East trip that will also take him to Saudi Arabia. Much of his focus today was in Israel’s military, and regional cooperation against Iran. Biden also began his trip, with a visit to a solemn site at Israel's national Holocaust memorial. Nick Schifrin reports.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
