Biden embarks on his first visit to Israel since taking office

President Biden arrived in Israel Wednesday, the beginning of a four-day Middle East trip that will also take him to Saudi Arabia. Much of his focus today was in Israel’s military, and regional cooperation against Iran. Biden also began his trip, with a visit to a solemn site at Israel's national Holocaust memorial. Nick Schifrin reports.

Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour

